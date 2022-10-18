AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – A Richmond County family spoke out to WJBF NewsChannel 6 after investigators arrested and charged a mother for her toddler falling into a pool at a friend’s home.

“We gone get justice for Justus,” said Karen Hyman.

“We are broken,” Demikrius Miller cried.

Two grandmothers in tears. A mother in jail. And a two year old now gone. All that’s left for family members of Justus Hyman are vides and photos of the past.

“He always go to that refrigerator on his own and he was a take charge type of child,” Miller said.

Justus earned the name Boss Baby and his nana told us he loved basketball and eating cereal. His parents, recently celebrated their wedding. But when they returned from their honeymoon, everyone’s world turned upside down. Miller’s daughter, 36-year-old Yvette Murray, her granddaughter and grandson visited a friend’s home last Sunday.

“We got a phone call….”

Too heartbroken to put it into words, Miller told us she arrived at that friend’s home and found her daughter soaking wet and little Justus nearly lifeless as paramedics performed CPR. His other grandma was not far behind.

Hyman said, “I seen them working on my Justus and I asked the ambulance is going to be ok? She couldn’t give me an answer.”

The 2-year-old was taken Augusta University Medical Center and while there, authorities arrested Murray, charging her with felony, cruelty to children in the second degree. An incident report states that Murray told a deputy that her son attempted to go outside first and they told him to stay inside. She said he went outside and when they were not looking, got into the pool. The warrant for the mother’s arrest explains the 2-year-old left through the back door, walked around the pool for 10 minutes throwing items into the water. He fell in and no one came to get him for 20 more minutes, a total of 30 minutes.

An advocate with #IAMNOLONGERSILENT, Stephanie Walker, explained she is helping the family get through the difficult time, legally.

“The whole household should have been arrested because they all were there,” she said.

Loved ones said Murray missed the chance to be with her son as he died and can not make his arrangements from behind bars. They want her home.