AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ask the public to help search for Danii V. Kuznetsov. The 26-year-old man is approximately 6’02 in height and 140 pounds. Kuznetsov was last seen walking away from a home on the 2500 block of Rhodes Drive on Sunday at approximately 12:00 p.m. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and red and black plaid pants. Authorities said Kuznetsov speaks Russian and little to no English. His family told investigators he possibly suffers from Bi-Polar.

Anyone with information regarding Daniil Kuznetsov’s location, should contact any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080 or 821-1020.