BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – 61-year-old Freddie Walker was tased multiped times early Friday morning in Burke County, and died shortly after.

NewsChannel 6 spoke to his family about how they feel about the handling of the situation by deputies and EMS workers, and Sheriff Alfonzo Williams gives a statement on video.

Burke County deputies were called to the home on Bailey Rd. shortly after midnight on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement when they arrived at the house, Walker was being taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

His family said he suffered from schizophrenia.

“The paramedics tried to put the blood pressure thing on his arm, and he didn’t like that,” said Arthur Palmer, Walker’s brother-in-law.

Then the Sheriff’s Office said he got combative, jumping out of the vehicle twice and threatening to strike deputies.

They then said that another deputy tased Walker.

“Everybody knows that you don’t tase a mentally-ill patient,” said Arthur Palmer, Walker’s nephew.

Walker’s family said the deputies didn’t ask questions about Walker or his condition when they arrived.

“The first thing you do when you get to an incident, and I’m not even police, the first thing you do when you get to an incident is you get names of people, you ask them what’s happening, who’s this, who’s that,” Palmer said.

The Sheriff’s Office said Walker got up several times after being told to stay down. Walker was tased again and became unresponsive.

Walker’s family said there were four or five deputies at the scene.

“I’ve seen four or five police men take an alligator, and you can subdue that alligator without killing the alligator. So I’m definitely thinking it could’ve happened with a man, we know it could’ve,” Palmer said.

“He was laying behind that table there unresponsive. He wasn’t moving, wasn’t talking. You know if a person just got tased, they’re gonna be talking. They’re gonna be hollering,” he went on to say. “So at that time, no EMT service, none of the EMT guys, they wasn’t helping him any at all.”

Walker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the names of the deputies involved until the investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is complete.

Walker’s family said they believe the situation could’ve been handled differently.

“I think justice needs to be done about it, not only that, the officers need more training, we can clearly see they’re not trained properly,” Palmer said. “If he was very violent, which I’m not saying that he was, you don’t think MACE would’ve been a better option? That don’t give people heart attacks, that don’t kill people now.”

As mentioned before, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has released a video in response to the overnight altercation. Here is part of his statement:

“This is a very unfortunate situation. We don’t have any reason to believe that the officers violated the manufacturers specifications with regard to the Taser. We do not believe that the officers violated any laws and we do not believe that the officers violated any policy, but the investigation will bear that out.”

Sheriff Williams said usually if someone dies after being tased it is due to an underlying health condition, but an autopsy will be completed to determine the cause of death.