AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Shortly after becoming husband and wife, one CSRA couple received health news no one wants to hear. Cancer. And while they fought that battle they started another journey becoming parents.

It’s the sound anyone hoping to be a parent wants to hear. A baby’s laughh. And with a little planning, determination and resilience. Caleb and Ashely Scott get to experience it twice. It’s a reality they tell NewsChannel 6 might not have happened. Because Ashley tested positive for BReast CAncer gene 1, something she inherited from her mother, and was diagnosed with the disease along with having infertility.

“Have a supportive loving partner and I wanted at least two children, at least,” Ashley Scott said.

Her dream came true. Ashley and Caleb met while studying at Clemson University. Both engineers, they moved to Augusta after graduation and married in 2015. That’s when their lives changed. Armed with her positive BRCA1 test, the newlyweds jumpstarted their trip towards parenthood knowing it wasn’t a matter of IF Ashely got cancer, but when.

“It was strongly suggested to us that we should have a child before I was 30,” she told us. “So, we made arrangements to do that and we struggled to conceive.”

“For about a year,” Caleb Scott, her husband added.

After trouble with fertility, the Scott family was referred to Augusta University’s IVF and Oncofertility Director Dr. Larisa Gavrilova-Jordan, who successfully completed Intrauterine insemination or IUI.

“Good egg reserve, normal uterine anatomy, normal fallopian tube patency, no male factor,” said Dr. Gavrilova-Jordan noting that the couple was willing to do the work that was needed.

Ashley added, “She said, oh I’ll get you pregnant, four months tops. And she did it in three months.”

Four months after William was born, a routine mammogram and ultrasound revealed breast cancer.

“I had a shooting pain that would come and go and I had trouble emptying my right breast,” she said.

Life changed fast. Ashley needed chemotherapy and a double mastectomy all while being the parents of a newborn and battling start of the COVID-19 pandemic. So, what did they do, make the tough decision to expand their family again.

“I just remember looking at him and going, honey, I know you don’t want to talk about it, but we need to talk about it, because I was told that after chemotherapy there was a 70% chance that I would be infertile,” she said.

The Scott family went to Dr. Jordan again. This time with an even bigger challenge. But her office sees hundreds of oncofertility patients a year.

Dr. Gavrilova-Jordan told us, “We’re really limited with number of eggs, how many embryos we’re going to create and the testing.”

And after an IVF journey captured 20 eggs, the family was able to get two embryos. One was Alexandra. And with new technology and advancements in testing, she is BRCA1 negative.

Though their journey was tough, with Caleb becoming the primary parent at one point, they are thankful. And both hope they encourage others who have a similar cancer scare before children.

Caleb said, “Just do it one step at a time.”

“She was worth it,” Ashley said tearfully.