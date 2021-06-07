Family still seeks answers 6 years after death of Leonna Wright, playground to open in her honor

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s been six years since Leonna Wright went missing from an apartment complex in Pendleton. Sunday, the family says they’re still searching to find out what exactly happened.

June 6th, 2015; a nightmare no parent ever wants to experience, that became a reality for mother of Leonna Wright, Kiara Sullivan.

“She was always happy, always smiling, she had just started saying her little words like mommy and daddy,” Sullivan said.

Leonna Wright was just a baby, only 1-year-old, when she disappeared out of her home in Pendleton.

Sullivan said, “This was the most tragic thing I’ve ever experienced, and I know for the community it was something they never experienced.”

Two men were charged in the case five years later, in 2020. 38-year-old Travis Jones was charged for homicide by child abuse. Jones’ older brother Donnie Jones was charged with being an asset to the crime.

“I hope people get sentenced, they need to be geld accountable for everything they did to her,” Sullivan said.

Sunday, family members gathered pleading for answers for the missing pieces to this case.

“I want to know what really happened to her, because I still don’t really know what really happened to her,” Sullivan said.

However, out of tragedy a light is coming to the Pendleton community.

City council approved a playground to be built in town called Leonna’s Playground in honor of her life.

Sullivan says this means the world to her, “I’m just very grateful for the support I do have, because I need all the support. I really be needing y’all.”

Community activists say the groundbreaking for the playground in remembrance of Wright is scheduled for June, and should be finished by September.