AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Family members still hoping to find a missing Richmond County man went on another search Saturday.

Loved ones of Keith Styburski searched both Richmond and Burke Counties. They looked for the 37-year-old starting from Watkins Pond Road to Knight Road along the railroad tracks he was last seen at in Hephzibah. They also looked near the McBean Package Shop off Highway 56.

Styburski went missing at the end of July. His mother also pleaded for his return last month.

Angel Styburski, a relative, spoke with NewsChannel 6 after searching for hours Saturday.

“I pray every day that he’s going to come back home. I pray for his mom and I pray for his daughter and all the rest of his family that he is going to come back. So, even just a small piece of something that could be out there that has been over looked could help us.”

They plan to search again Sunday, near the package shop off Highway 56.