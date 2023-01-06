Augusta, Ga ( WJBF) – “Oh, it’s been hard. I had a moment this morning it was really rough today but it’s been hard you have good days you have bad days” said Jamila McDaniel, Arbrie’s Aunt.

That’s the feeling, Jamila McDaniel says she has coming up on one year since the shooting death of her niece Arbrie Anthony.

Arbrie was killed in a drive by shooting on January 8th of last year, just outside her home. She was just 8 years old.

Since her death, her family has worked to keep her memory alive.

” We’ve had a scholarship my brother did a scholarship in her honor we had a book bag drive for her at the beginning of school we did to her a big birthday bash they honored her with that she’s made a good impact she’s changed a lot of things what I mean by that is like The community really came together” said McDaniel.

Five people who investigators believe are part of a gang are charged in the shooting. McDaniel feels justice will be served.

” I don’t have no doubt in my mind that Richmond County m District attorney Jared and everybody that’s working on this case is going to make sure that she gets justice” said McDaniel.

The family also wants the community to remember Arbrie as the loving and bright little girl she was.

” she didn’t have no fear about anything she tried did anything, she was full of love full of laughter she liked to play she like tiktok she loved her family” said McDaniel.

The family will host a balloon release on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at hillcrest memorial where Anthony is buried.