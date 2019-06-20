Family of Wagener man found near burning car searching for answers

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — It’s been nearly a month since authorities tarted an investigation after a Wagener, South Carolina man’s car was found on fire and his body near a wooden area. Family members say it’s hard to believe he’s gone But what’s worse is not knowing what happened.

“He was happy and somebody stole his glory,” Christopher Anderson told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about his brother, William.

It was May 23 that family members last saw William alive. After leaving home he didn’t get in touch with relatives. His car later found wrecked and on fire near Batesburg and his body found yards away.

“I just can’t understand how he died,” Christopher added.

Christopher said that William was always the type of person to always put others before himself. Now this devastating blow. “After my dad died three years ago, William took it out of his own will to quit with his job, what he was doing and take care of momma,” he shared.

Many unanswered questions into William’s death and in the investigation into it. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says “there are no new updates and the case is still ongoing.”

Which leaves the Anderson family in waiting.

“I’ve let it go but I haven’t let that go yet because I still want it solved,” Christopher added.

“The autopsied yielded the cause of death will be pending toxicology analysis,” the Coroner’s Office said on Wednesday, May 29. Shawn contacted the Coroner’s Office to find out if the results are back as well as how long does it take to get the results back. He didn’t hear back.

If you have any information, call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.