Family of Murdered USC Aiken student rewarding 5 students with Scholarships

Aiken, S.C.- It’s been more than a year since the body of 20-year-old Jeremiah Duncan was found in Aiken county. He had been shot several times. Now Jeremiah’s mother is carrying on his legacy through a scholarship fund.

“This scholarship that we’re offering is to give back, because Jeremiah was a person that gave back”

Jeremiah Duncan would have been a junior this year at USC AIKEN.



“He was very inquisitive, he was hilarious, caring, energetic, so excited and the community, those that knew him loved him,” said Judy Duncan, Jeremiah’s mother.

But his life was cut short.



“It’s a loss, that can’t be replaced,” said Duncan.

Now Jeremiah’s mother Judy is turning that tragedy into an oppurtunity for others.



“It was not easy for my family to be able to fund jeremiah’s college and we had some struggles, so due to that I wanted to be able to help others,” said Duncan.

Through the Jeremiah Sports Foundation, the Duncan family is offering scholarships to students across the C.S.R.A.

“In order to be eligible for a scholarship, a student must be a graduating high school senior, and they must also reside in the C.S.R.A. Area. Applicants must have a minimum 2.6 G.P.A as well as also must plan to attend a 4 year or technical college,” said Laquisha duncan, Jeremiah’s sister.

They want to reward 5 students with this opportunity and at least one from silver bluff high school. Jeremiah’s alma mater.



“We’ve got a lot of great people out there with potential, and they tend to fall short because they don’t meet the high criteria, and we didn’t want to be that way with the foundation,” said Duncan.

The deadline to apply is march 15th.