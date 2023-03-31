AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Another case of gun violence in the community. But that’s not stopping the family of Buddy Brown Jr. from coming together to remember everything about him.

“Just his smile and him being so joyful and smiling and son cheerful and loving” said Anita Smith, sister.

A 13-year-old student at Hornsby Middle School, investigators say Buddy was fatally shot Tuesday in front of Richmond Summit apartments in Downtown Augusta .

“ he never hung in the streets or in the streets with no kids or nothing like that he loved to be with his family and so he was just being a normal kid just going to pick up something to eat.” said Mary Brown, Mother.

Family and friends gathered on Friday to release balloons in his honor… While also hoping to send a message to the community.

“ what I want people to know is that they see what’s going down now and I want them to hold their children tight and your kids and watch their kids” said Buddy Brown Sr. , Dad.

It’s an emotional time for the family. They say all they want is justice.

” I just can’t imagine my baby gone I can’t believe it. It was just like a dream and every time I talk about it, I get choked up ” said Anita B. Smith, Grandmother

No suspect has been identified in this case. Funeral arrangements have not been set. We’ll keep you updated as that information becomes available.