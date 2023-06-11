AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – Three years ago a series of shootings in Aiken County left one man dead. But Brandon Odom’s family still wants justice for his murder.

“We had a bond from the beginning,” his uncle Michael Odom recalled.

It wasn’t hard for Michael Odom to tell what kind of person his nephew would become, even when he was a child.

Odom said, “He was very fearless and wasn’t really afraid of anything. That’s one thing I admired about him.”

Full of strong will, Brandon Odom, a loving son, brother and father of two was gunned down in a car on South Carolina Avenue in Aiken County. That was three years ago, on June 11, 2020. His mother said they were texting 15 minutes before his murder at 2:30 in the morning. It ended with her son planning to see her a few days later.

“He was saying he wanted a new truck,” she told us. “I don’t really know why he was talking about that at that time in the morning.”

It’s a question Shavone Odom thinks about all the time along with who wanted her son dead. His siblings wonder that too.

“He could tell that people were out for him or somebody wanted him gone,” his sister Kaylin Odom told us.

His brother, Malik Mozone added, “I’m never calm, I’m always anxious, always looking around because I don’t know what anybody’s going to do.”

While this is a family left in fear and grieving too, they focus on some of the good memories, celebrating birthdays, holding events so they can play and laugh just like Brandon did.

He’s a little prankster and jokester and actually his kids have that same trait,” his mom recalled.

His younger siblings say growing up, their brother meant the world to them.

“He made me find my love for football again after I lost it,” Mozone said of how his brother pushed him to do more than sit at home. “At football games just looking around and know he’s not there it hurts me everyday.”

Odom was an aspiring entrepreneur, wanting to own a barber salon. In his spare time, he enjoyed boxing.

“He was so selfless,” his sister shared. “He didn’t judge people. Some of the people he would be around I would say what are you doing with them?”

Now, they want Aiken County law enforcement to do more and the public to speak up.

“Everyone in the city has a lot of love or they say they have a lot of love my son, but if you know something I think you should say something. He has two children that he’s leaving behind that don’t have their father.

The family shared a balloon release will take place to honor their loved one Friday at 2901 South Carolina Avenue in Aiken at 6:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about Brandon Odom’s murder should contact Aiken County Sheriff’s Office or Aiken Public Safety.