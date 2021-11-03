Family of Blessin Bussey plead for her return home

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WJBF) – The family of a teenage girl in Richmond County who has been missing for almost one week cried out Wednesday in hopes of bringing her home.

We spoke with the CSRA family at Savannah Rapids Pavilion as they held each other up during a long and painful wait. Six days ago, Ronney Bussey’s daughter, 15-year-old Blessin Bussey, left Villa Marie Apartments on Deans Bridge Road in Augusta.

“My first thought was she would either come and seek me out or either come and seek out my mother or my father or one of the grandparents,” he said.

Bussey told NewsChannel 6 he’s no longer with his daughter’s mother and Blessin lives with her three siblings, her mother and another woman. He feels Blessin left a bad situation that he said led to DFACS being called to the home.

“Emotional danger that I know for sure. Verbal abuse that I know for sure,” he recalled. “When I asked her if she was getting physically abused, she would say no. I don’t know if she would say that because she didn’t know how I was going to react.” Bussey later told us that another person confirmed some type of physical abuse.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office released a video believed to show the unknown man Blessin left with last week. He’s shown wearing a mask and walking back and forth in a parking lot using what appears to be a cell phone. Bussey said he doesn’t think that young man meant any harm to his child and was actually trying to save her from her environment.

He said, “About February, I had one of the children to hack into one of her old phones that is no longer in our possession. He took a snapshot of that message. The guy was saying he would pick her up and take her to the beach. I don’t know if she’s actually in Augusta or out of town.”

Bussey confirmed he once took Blessin to Myrtle Beach and she’s talked about Florida.

For now, the family is searching locally when they receive tips and checking around their neighborhoods that Blessin visited often off Boy Scout Road in Augusta, in Grovetown and Appling. They reflect on how she loved to cook, bake, read and draw all while being home schooled. And plead with her to come back home.

“I just hope she come back,” said Ruth Bussey, Blessin’s grandmother. “I pray everyday and ask the Lord to protect her and the young man wherever they may be.”

Her grandfather, Ronney Bussey Sr added, “We love our granddaughter very dearly and we wish she just come home.”

Her father said, “Baby I promise you. You can come home. You can land. The young man that you’re with, he’s not in trouble, you’re not in trouble. We got the authorities. We got everybody involved to want to hear your side of the story.”

And an even deeper plea from Blessin’s father, a prayer from an Augusta pastor.

“You’re going to get the right help this time, I promise you baby. I miss you. Your brother miss you. Your sisters miss you,” he said tearfully. “Everybody miss you Blessin.”

Blessin was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue or black jeans and sneakers. She is 5’3″ and 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with any information about her whereabouts should contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080.

Photojournalist: Gary Hipps