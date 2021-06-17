Family looking for answers in disappearance of Sherri Regina Perkins

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- The family of Savannah resident Sherri Regina Perkins, 53, have not heard from her since Monday, June 7, 2021.

Perkins’ family, many of whom live in Jenkins County, reached out to WJBF in order to spread the word that they are looking for her, are worried for her, and want her home.

According to a Savannah Police Department missing person’s report, the family’s last contact with 53-year-old Perkins was two weekends ago, when her sister Ivetta King visited her in Savannah.

King, along with Perkins’ boyfriend Curtis Cuttray, filed the missing persons report with Savannah PD Thursday, June 10th.

King said that on Sunday, June 6th, Perkins drove her back to her home in Millen before returning to Savannah. This was the last time Perkins’ family saw her in person.

Monday, June 7th, Perkins called her niece, who is King’s daughter, at 4:57 p.m. in the afternoon. This was the last time Perkins’ family heard from her.

Her boyfriend, Curtis Cuttray, said that he and Perkins were on good terms before going to bed that night. When he woke up the next morning, he realized that Perkins was not at home and that his vehicle, a white 2007 Saturn SUV, was gone.

At 7 a.m., Monday, 06-08-2021, Cuttray called Perkin’s sister, King, audibly upset because he did not know where Perkins was.

All subsequent phone messages to Perkins’ phone went straight to voicemail, according to the missing persons report.

The 2007 white Saturn VUE has a Georgia license plate that reads RKF6026. Perkins and the vehicle may have last been seen in the vicinity of the Alamo Motel at 16000 W. Bay St. in Savannah, according to the report.

Both Cuttray and King advised Savannah Police Department officers that it is unlike Perkins to disappear and not at least make contact with one family member.

Perkins lives with her boyfriend at an apartment complex along the 12000 block of Middleground Road in Savannah a few blocks away from the Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus.

Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office confirms that they’ve been in contact with Savannah Police Department on this case and have shared information between departments in order to progress the search for information about Sherri Regina Perkins’ disappearance.

If you have any information in this case, you are asked to please call the Savannah Police Department at (912) 651-6675.