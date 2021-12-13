Family hoping to reunite with missing loved one on third anniversary of his disappearance

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Three years after his disappearance, remembering the day Tyrone Hughes went missing is still just as hard for his family.





” We don’t know where to start. We’re not getting any answers and a lot of people are scared to come forward and say anything,” Keisha Williams said.



December 9, 2018 was the last day Keisha Williams saw her cousin Tyrone Hughes.



She calls him her ” sidekick” and his absence weighs heavy on her heart.

“I’m constantly praying. I’m constantly praying and not just for my cousin. I’m praying for anyone that has someone out there that’s missing, and they disappeared, and nobody knows what happened to them,” Williams said.



From passing out flyers to searching in places like Fox Den apartments, Williams has led efforts to find her cousin.



Investigators say they’re still actively working on the case and Williams is hopeful that Hughes will return home.



” I’m hoping for a safe return. Even if we get bad news, I want closure,” Williams said.



She leaves the community with this urgent plea…



” If you know something good or bad, please speak up. I’m not the one to judge. His mother is not the one judge. Please speak up and let us know something.”