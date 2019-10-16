Family honors Melquan Robinson Jr. on 1 year anniversary of his death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The family of the boy who died at an Augusta park continues to honor his legacy.

Melquan Robinson Jr. was killed after he touched an electrified fence at Fleming Park last October. On Tuesday night, his family held a vigil on the one year anniversary of his death.

“In some way some form, we all carry that hurt pain or otherwise and today we’re trying to bring that together to acknowledge and uplift Melquan,” said family friend Don Clark after he opened the ceremony with a prayer.

The pain is still raw a year later so there were tears during Tuesday night’s vigil, but there were also cheers for Melquan.

Melquan was an athlete and a good one according to his coaches.

“Mel loved football and Mel loved his Titans,” said one of his former coaches to the crowd.

The organization retired his jersey number so no one will be 23 again, but his former teammates will continue to wear a patch of the number 23 each weekend.

“Every Saturday we play with Mel on our hearts,” said his former coach.

His dad, Melquan Robinson Sr., says he knows his son is still with him.

“I know it might sound crazy to y’all, but we’ve got this smoke detector that goes off for no apparent reason, but it didn’t start happening until my son passed,” Robinson explained.

He and Melquan’s mom, Chinnika Jackson, thanked the group for the continued support.

“Even though justice has been served this is just the beginning for our family and all of our friends so thanks for the ongoing support because it’s definitely needed and of course till the day I day it’s going to be long live Mel,” Jackson said.

“We just want to keep thanking y’all because we needed those prayers. It’s hard for us every single day,” Robinson added.

They closed the ceremony with a prayer over the family.

“Lord give them the strength that they continue to need and desire on a daily basis,” Clark prayed.

Finally, despite the rain, the group went outside and lit candles and released balloons for Melquan.