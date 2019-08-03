Family, friends still waiting to hear cause in death of Wagener, South Carolina man

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — It’s been nearly 11 weeks since authorities started an investigation after a Wagener, South Carolina man’s car was found on fire and his body near a wooded area.

“He was happy and somebody stole his glory,” Christopher Anderson told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about his brother, William.

There are still many unanswered questions into William Anderson’s death and in the investigation into it. In addition to what did he die, residents are asking “who killed him?” and “was possible evidence destroyed from the crime scene when the burnt vehicle was moved from the location where it was found?”

Immediately following his death, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said, “the autopsied yielded the cause of death will be pending toxicology analysis.”

On Friday, August 2, Shawn contacted the Coroner’s Office to find out if those results were back. We are still awaiting a response.

“I just can’t understand how he died,” Christopher added. “I’ve let it go but I haven’t let that go yet because I still want it solved.

Shawn also contacted the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office to learn more with the investigation. He’s awaiting a response from that agency, as well.

Meanwhile, if you have any information, call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.