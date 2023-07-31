LEXINGTON, S.C. (WJBF) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide in the Victorian Lakes neighborhood at 4801 Sunset Boulevard in Lexington.

At approximately 3:22 a.m. Monday morning, officers were dispatched to a disturbance, and when they arrived, they found a Hispanic man who had been killed lying in the driveway of a residence.

During the initial investigation, it was found that several family members had been involved in a physical fight, and a man was stabbed by his brother with a knife resulting in his death.

The brother remained at the scene and was taken to the Lexington Police Department for questioning.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to and what happened during the fight. It is believed that multiple witnesses were outside of the residence during the incident and that they left after the stabbing.

Police have no released the name of the victim, nor suspect.