Family: Child dies after accident at Bluffton Christmas Parade

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Family members tell News 3 the child’s name was Ameer Frazier. Police said he died after suffering severe injuries in an accident in the staging area after Saturday’s Bluffton Christmas Parade.

Ameer’s Aunt describes him as a bright-eyed boy with limitless potential.

“He was a little boy that was determined and he ran really hard,” said Carletha Frazier Singleton, Ameer’s aunt.

On Saturday the six-year-old was among hundreds of kids who participated in Bluffton’s annual Christmas parade.

“We were heading home and one of my cousins called me and told me there had been an accident and Ameer had been hit,” said Frazier Singleton.

Police said Ameer was riding a parade float to a staging area at Red Cedar Elementary when the accident happened.

Family members said Ameer suffered serious injuries and was rushed Memorial Hospital in Savannah where he later died.

“I just pray for the families who were here, that saw it as well, I mean it has to be hard,” said Bluffton Mayor, Lisa Sulka. “It is equally as hard for our first responders to have to handle this especially when its a child.”

For Mayor Sulka, the tragedy hits home. She knows the Frazier family personally.

“They are a great family they are tied to our community,” said Sulka. “His great uncle is who put me where I am today you know his relative is about to be on council and he has two uncles or cousins that are on our police force.”

Ameer’s aunt said the family is shambles, but she is trying to keep a brave face.

“One minute you are being strong to hold up for his cousins, his sisters, his parents and then the next minute you breaking down,” said Frazier Singleton, with tears in her eyes.

Bluffton Police said they are investigating, but don’t expect any charges to be filed.

Frazier Singleton said she will be setting up a bank account Monday for people to donate on behalf of Ameer. Right now they are in the process of arranging funeral services.