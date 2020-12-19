Family celebrates missing man’s birthday

AIKEN- An aiken family is still looking for answers in the disappearance of their 23 year old son.

It’s been almost two months since the Smith’s last heard from their son Chandler. On Friday Chandler’s family and friends gathered to celebrate his 23rd birthday.

“Chandler, please come home, we love you and miss you,” said Tabitha Smith, Chandler’s mom.

It was a solemn celebration.

“We hear nightmares everyday, he’s alive, he’s dead he’s hiding he’s working off a debt for some odd reason, I’m sorry,” Chandler’s dad Ben Smith cried while telling of the rumors he’s been hearing about his son’s disapperance.

It’s the first time in 22 years the Smith’s will be spending Chandler’s birthday without him.

“For 23 years he’s always been with us, now we’ve got nothing,” said Chandler’s dad.

Still with no new information on Chandler’s disappearance, the family is now preparing to spend Christmas without him.

“Hurtful,” his dad said.

“There’s no words to describe it,” cried Chandler’s mom, Tabitha.

“It’s very hard especially with today being his birthday he’s just a kid to me he’s only 23 years old today, said Robin Brown, Chandler’s Aunt.

The family has been working with Project Drew to help with Chandler’s disappearance, an admin with the organization tells Channel 6 about the family’s effort to bring him home.

“I try to check out his page, we do a lot of digging, we try to see who knows who and who is friends with who, we want to know all that, so it gets kind of personal for us.” said Rose Tullis an admin with Project Drew.

Chandler was last seen on surveillance video being forced into a red Mitsubishi by a man suspected of kidnapping him. Police identified him as John Williamson III. Another suspect was also identified as Serafin Lyva Jr, both have been arrested and charged with kidnapping in connection with Chandler’s disappearance.

The family says their is a third suspect still being sought in connection with Chandler’s disappearance, they believe he has fled the country.

Chandler’s family is also building a reward fund for anyone who may have any information on his whereabouts. So far their offering a minimum of 1,000 dollars.