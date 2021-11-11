Family and friends remember Reverend Johnny Hatney

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An Augusta icon was laid to rest today.

Funeral services were held this morning at the Bell Auditorium for the Reverend Johnny Hatney.

He died last week at age 82.

Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects.

Hatney was a former Augusta Commissioner and city councilman.

And he touched many lives both as the Senior Pastor at Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church and as a pillar of the community.

Deacon Myles Christie said, “We are losing a great man of God, we losing a great man of faith, a great man for the community. He always helped in the community.”

Reverend Hatney leaves behind his wife, Joyce and his daughter, Taura, who is a news producer here at NewsChannel 6.

We send our thoughts and prayers to the family.