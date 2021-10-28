Families of Emanuel AME Church shooting victims to provide update on DOJ lawsuit

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Families of the victims of the 2015 massacre at Emanuel AME Church will talk about a lawsuit filed against the Department of Justice.

Victim families and their attorneys will hold a news conference outside the DOJ in Washington D.C. where they are expected to give an update on settlement negotiations.

The widow of late SC Sen. Clementa C. Pinckney, who was killed during a Bible study at the historic church the evening of June 17, 2015, will be in attendance along with their children and Rev. Anthony Thompson, husband of the late Myra Thompson.

Both are expected to speak.

Attorney Bakari Sellers, SC State Sen. Gerald Malloy, SC State Sen. Ronnie Sabb and Mullins McLeod will also be in attendance.

News 2 will live stream the press conference when it happens at 11:45 a.m.