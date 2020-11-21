Families in Williston getting help for Thanksgiving

WILLISTON, S.C. (WJBF) — Canaan Fair CME Church is helping residents of Barnwell County with a full Thanksgiving spread.

We’re told boxes will be assembled for 15 families to prepare a complete- wholesome Thanksgiving meal.

The distribution takes place on Tuesday, November 24.

All 15 families were nominated by the guidance counselor/principals from the three schools located within Williston, SC.

Pastor Sandra Winfield joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss the major project.