Families enjoy Mother’s Day outdoors

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Mother’s Day is a day that we usually pay our respects to the women in our lives that have been there from the start, or have helped us along the way. COVID-19 has forced families to celebrated the holiday a bit more intimate than past years.

For some who celebrated this year, it was actually the best one yet.

“Actually this one has been the best one yet,” said Brenda Balliet, whose family took her kayaking down Lake Olmstead. “I’ve spent more time with family and it ‘s nice It’s been very pleasant,” she added.