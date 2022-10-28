GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF)- From kids wanting to show off their fancy costumes ….

‘My costume is Rapunzel!

To others simply just wanting to trick or treat for candy with family….

” We were coming home from work saw a bunch of cars and we knew something was going on grabbed our costumes and headed out the door” said Matthew Smith.

The trunk or treat at Liberty Park in Grovetown is full of families—keeping each other close by , but having fun at the same time.

“very much I brought my two granddaughters were 12 and 11 and we’re having a blast”

Many families say with so many young people out this weekend for Halloween – it’s important to keep a close eye on your kids, especially if you plan to go door -to -door trick or treating at night.

“Always keep an eye on your kids near your responsibility and just keep an eye on them don’t let them out of your sight because there’s too many kids out” said Marriana Vanvoohris.

But it’s always important to stay proactive and alert during the night time—so kids don’t get lost

There are a lot of people out here tonight so please keep your kids close to you, keep an eye on them, and have fun and be safe”

Vendors at the Trunk or Treat say a fun way to keep your kids safe – is to simply keep them fed and hydrated

” we have a complete treat for everybody but you can also enjoy A frozen dessert or hot dessert which ever your choice” said Vendor with Whipped Creamery