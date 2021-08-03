False reports of serial killer in Atlanta area

ATLANTA (AP) — The killings of two women whose bodies were discovered in Atlanta-area parks on July 28 have led to false reports on social media that a serial killer is on the loose in the region.

Law enforcement officials say there’s no reason to connect the cases, which occurred in parks about 20 miles from each other.

One killing was in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park, while the other was in Gwinnett County.

In one case, the victim was shot and in the other the victim was stabbed.

The cases are being investigated separately.

The FBI is helping police investigate the Atlanta killing, but authorities aren’t providing details of their involvement.