OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An extremely close call for an Opelika man who says his SUV was crushed by a fallen billboard on US 280 near interstate 85 in Opelika, while he was sitting inside of it.

The driver tells News 3 he was sitting in the vehicle early Thursday morning when the billboard toppled over, crushing the vehicle. The owner says he was able to climb out of a window, and suffered minor injuries in the incident. The owner of the vehicle believes a gust of wind toppled the sign.

The Lee County EMA confirms the scene is still being processed in front of the Circle K along Columbus Parkway. They are trying to see if strong winds toppled the massive sign.

Opelika police say the scene has been barricaded off. We will update you with any further information.