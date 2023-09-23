AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The second annual fall wine festival in Augusta, scheduled for Saturday, September 24th, aims to bridge community gaps and support HIV/AIDS awareness. It will be from 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Gracewood Manor.

Bridget Lynch, the organizer, has a personal connection to this cause, having lost her sister to HIV.

The festival offers a fun way to engage the community and raise awareness, as many shy away from discussing HIV due to stigma.

Proceeds from the event support HIV-affected women and children in the CSRA. The Fatty Marshall Foundation, named after Bridget’s sister, organizes various events, including a Christmas gala collecting toys, coats, and more for children with HIV.

Lynch joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss more.