Fall Farm Fest headed to Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Fall Farm Fest is headed to Aiken, South Carolina.

It takes place on Saturday, October 19 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Aiken County Farmers Market on Williamsburg Street.

The event features pumpkins, apples, children’s activities including pumpkin painting, and many vendors. There will be live music from Roads N’ Rails and the Aiken Master Gardeners will be available to answer your gardening questions.

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is putting on the event.

It’s free and open to the public.