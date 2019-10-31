Fairy Godmother grants wishes in Las Vegas courtroom

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County District Court has its very own fairy godmother and on Thursday she was granting wishes to families seeking to adopt children.

Judge Cynthia Giuliani wanted to make the experience fun for the children.

“The costumes take the fright factor out of coming to court for the kids and make it fun. I hope that people who may be able to offer a stable and loving home see this and think about adoption,” said Judge Giuliani. “We hope to touch hearts by showing the joy of these new families.”

Mothers Marissa and Leota Vitangeli adopted Spencer. The journey to add the 2-year-old to their family began after he was born. He’s the third child they’ve adopted.

“We went through the fostering program and classes and we got a call for placement for this little guy,” said Marissa Vitangeli.

They say their family is now complete and filled with happiness.

Eleven new families became official Thursday. This is the 8th consecutive year, Judge Giuliani has dressed up.

“I think it’s more emotional because this year we have 17 kids we’re adopting and this is the highest amount we’ve had on any adoption day,” she said.

Lori and Mario Munoz adopted Bayleigh who has been with them for the past two years.

“I don’t think I have words to describe it. It’s amazing” said Mario Munoz.

“Just excited and happy and relieved that we made it this far,” Lori Munoz said.

Oct. 31 will be a date these families will not soon forget.