FAIRFAX, S.C. (WJBF) — A Fairfax woman is marking a major milestone.

Ms. Jessie Mae Albany Holland celebrated her 105th birthday Saturday, March 27.

The community held a parade and lunch to honor Mother Holland, as she affectionately called.

Several people gave her words of encouragement. “I can’t say thank you enough for coming out to celebrate my day;” she told the crowd.

She also received a plaque for the milestone.