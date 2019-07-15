Fairfax man receives 38-year prison sentence for 2017 murder

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A 23-year-old Fairfax man who shot and killed a friend for allegedly using “black magic” to cast a “curse” has been convicted of murder, officials say.

Traivon Dayshad Young was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the April 17, 2017 shooting death of 24-year-old Nigel Mendela Walker.

Young was sentenced to serve 38 years. He also received an additional five years for the weapons charge. The sentences are to be served concurrently, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

“The defendant took his close friend’s life in view of three mutual friends, and showed no regret or remorse,” said Reed Evans of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, who prosecuted the case. “I hope that Mr. Walker’s family finds comfort in the jury’s decision,” he added.

Officials say Young and Walker were at a third friend’s home in Fairfax when the incident took place. A witness told investigators that they heard a shot. When they came outside, they found Walker shot once and Young holding a gun. We’re told Young walked toward Walker and fired his gun five more times, striking Young’s legs, back and arms. Young finally got into his truck and slowly drove away.

Walker was airlifted to an Augusta hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Circuit Court Judge Brooks P. Goldsmith handed down the sentence on Thursday, July 11.