Fair headed to Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNT, Ga. (WJBF) — The Columbia County fair kicks off Thursday, November 4. It goes on until Sunday, November 14. No backpacks are allowed, only diaper bags are. Proper attire is required.

If purchased online, admission is $5 dollars. Children 5 and young are free until Tuesday, November 2. Unlimited Rides are $15 until Tuesday. Unlimited ride passes do NOT include gate admission.

Beginning midnight Wednesday until Sunday, November 14 at 10 p.m., gate admission will be $8 online and at the gate. You won’t be able to pay for unlimited rides online after Tuesday, November 2.

You’re only able to use the William Few Parkway gate for drop off and those who are handicapped Anyone 16 or young must be accompanied by a Parent or Guardian. No animals are allowed, but service animals are welcome.

Buy tickets online: https://www.bigtickets.com/e/macc/columbia-county-fall-fair/

More information about the Columbia County Fair: https://columbiacountyfair.net/