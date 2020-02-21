Facebook will pay you $5 to record your voice

(CNN) – Facebook will pay you to record your voice.
The company is looking for select people to help improve its voice recognition tools.
All you have to do is record a phrase… followed by the first name of a Facebook friend.
You do that multiple times.
In total, the task takes around five minutes.
It doesn’t pay much though — you get up to $5.00 sent to your paypal.
Look for the Facebook survey on a market research app called viewpoints — the name of it is “pronunciations.”
