Facebook will pay you $5 to record your voice

(CNN) – Facebook will pay you to record your voice.

The company is looking for select people to help improve its voice recognition tools.

All you have to do is record a phrase… followed by the first name of a Facebook friend.

You do that multiple times.

In total, the task takes around five minutes.

It doesn’t pay much though — you get up to $5.00 sent to your paypal.

Look for the Facebook survey on a market research app called viewpoints — the name of it is “pronunciations.”

Latest Headlines: