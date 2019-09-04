Facebook takes aim at anti-vaccine misinformation

(CNN) – Facebook is taking new steps to stop the spread of misinformation about vaccinations.

The social media platform is launching educational pop-up windows that will appear when users search for vaccine related content.

They will contain links to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for users in the U.S. and to the World Health Organization for other parts of the world.

Similar windows are also coming to Instagram which is owned by Facebook.

The move comes as the number of people sickened by measles in the U.S. this year eclipses 1200.

Earlier this year, Amazon and YouTube removed anti-vax documentaries and Pinterest limited related search results to information from public health organizations.

Facebook isn’t completely removing all anti-vax information because it says users should be able to see both sides of the debate.