Facebook launches ‘Messenger Rooms’ so you can stay connected during quarantine

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook said Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, it is deleting the name of the person who has been identified in conservative circles as the whistleblower who triggered a congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions. The company said that mention of the potential whistleblower’s name violates Facebook’s “coordinating harm policy,” which prohibits material that could out a “witness, informant, or activist.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(ABC News) – Facebook just announced the launch of “Messenger Rooms,” a brand new way to interact via video chat.

In the era of social distancing, this product is aimed to help keep people connected.

“We’re rolling out a new product called Messenger Rooms, the first video chat designed with social interactions in mind,” Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO, said in a statement to “Good Morning America”

Messenger Rooms on the Facebook news feed.Messenger Rooms on the Facebook news feed.Facebook

Some features include immersive backgrounds, artificial intelligence-powered filters and augmented reality filters.

“There are 360-degree immersive backgrounds that make you feel like you’re in another place and features like AI-powered mood lighting — all things to make your video experience better and make you feel closer to the people and things you care about,” Zuckerberg said.

You’ll also be able to have up to 50 people in a room for an unlimited amount of time.

“Since Rooms can stay open for as long as you want, you won’t have to schedule time to be present with people, you can just drop by and catch up with friends you wouldn’t have necessarily called otherwise,” Zuckerberg added.

Facebook’s Messenger Room for groups.Facebook’s Messenger Room for groups.Facebook

Users will be able to join a chat even if they don’t have a Facebook account or the Messenger app.

The owner of the room will also be able to control privacy settings like who sees the room and if new guests can join.

Facebook’s Messenger Rooms displayed on a mobile view.Facebook’s Messenger Rooms displayed on a mobile view.Facebook

Facebook also plans bring this feature to Instagram Direct, WhatsApp and Portal.

“We hope Messenger Rooms will help people feel connected now, and later,” a blog post on the company’s site read.

Latest Headlines: