CSRA (WJBF) – Today the South Carolina National Guard will be saluting two-state medical professionals.

Swamp Fox F-16 fighter jets will be performing flyovers around the CSRA.

The jets are scheduled to fly over University Hospital and AUMC between 10:50am – 11:10am.

Then the F-16’s will fly over Aiken Regional Medical Centers just after 11 o’clock this morning.

They will also fly over Edgefield county around the same time.