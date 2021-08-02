‘Extremely risky’: Utah county sees rise in people hammocking on power lines

NORTH OGDEN, Utah (KTVX) — Aren’t hammocks supposed to be used for relaxing?

Well, yes, but apparently some people in Utah are taking the popular trend to new heights.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office took to social media with a warning after seeing an increase in the number of people hammocking between power lines.

Courtesy: Weber County Sheriff’s Office

“Hammockers are climbing up the tower and sometimes between power lines. These lines carry 75,000 kilovolts and that power can jump from the lines,” authorities explained in a Facebook post. “This activity is extremely risky.”

Hammocking, sometimes called ”mocking” by enthusiasts, has become a trend in recent years, even though hammocks have been around for centuries. They are lightweight and portable, and many find mocking to be the perfect way to lounge away the hours.

However, the Sheriff’s Office is warning that power lines are not the place to do it.

It said it is teaming up with Rocky Mountain Power to conduct extra patrols to prevent the activity in the area of the power lines. Anyone caught on the towers will be cited for trespassing.

“We would really hate to see someone injured from either a fall or electrocution,” the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said. “Parents, please pass this along to your children.”