EXPLAINER: Why Arbery slaying video will be ‘star witness’

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — It’s hard to overstate the importance that the video of Ahmaud Arbery’s slaying will during the trial of the men who chased and shot him.

This image from video posted on Twitter Tuesday, May 5, 2020, purports to show Ahmaud Arbery lying on the road after being shot as Travis McMichael, left, holding a shotgun, and his father, Gregory McMichael, holding a handgun, approach him in a neighborhood outside Brunswick, Ga., on Feb. 23, 2020. The AP has not been able to verify the source of the video. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face an automatic life sentence if they’re convicted of murder in Glynn County Superior Court. The three white men in pickup trucks pursed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, after spotting him running in their neighborhood last year(Twitter via AP)

University of Texas law professor Jeffrey Abramson called the clip the “star witness” of the case.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, face an automatic life sentence if they’re convicted of murder in Glynn County Superior Court.

The three white men in pickup trucks pursed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, after spotting him running in their neighborhood last year.

Bryan took the cellphone video of the shooting that sparked a national outcry two months later.

Most prospective jurors questioned by the judge and attorneys say they’ve viewed the clip.