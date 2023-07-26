AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – School is starting back, and outdoor sports are already in session. Local experts say this time of year is the most dangerous when it comes to heat-related illnesses.

When your body is exposed to extremely high temperatures, especially during physical activity, multiple issues can arise.

Symptoms of a heat related injury can start with headache, nausea, and vomiting, and quickly escalate to something life-threatening.

“It can progress quickly to thermo-dysregulation where you got a temperature over one-hundred-and-three, and permanent neurological damage can happen soon after that,” said Dr. John Keeley, a trauma surgeon at Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Keeley and other experts tell us prevention is key.

“I tell them everyday, you need to be eating this and you need to be drinking this much water,” said Marissa Lucas, an outreach athletic trainer for AU Health. “And they’ll be like ‘Miss Marissa, I drank a water bottle today.’ Okay great, you need to drink 3 more on top of that.”

In addition to staying hydrated, they also recommend wearing light-colored loose-fitting clothing, and having cool towels or portable fans on hand.

If heat exhaustion sets in, immediately call 911, and try any sort of cooling measures while you wait for help.

“I have had to dunk kids in the ice tub just to cool them down, get their core body temperature down,” Lucas said.

You should also get a physical before you play any sport.

“Some people are gonna be more susceptible than others to heat related injuries and that’s why it’s important to make sure, before starting any sports activity, you have your sports physical,” Dr. Keeley said. “This can at least let you know you’re at more risk so you can be more careful in your prevention.”

You should know your limits, listen to what your body is telling you, and speak up if you need help – especially if it’s your first time playing a sport.

“It’s so important for athletes to understand that we are there for them as athletic trainers, and we do care about their health,” Lucas said. “It’s so important for them to speak up when they start feeling things, and not waiting till they’re at a point where they’re about to pass out.”