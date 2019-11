Experts say hackers could be using your Android smartphone to spy on you

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2017, file photo, a person uses a smart phone in Chicago. For many of us, a smartphone addiction is not so much a debilitating disease but a constant, nagging inconvenience we can’t seem to shake. But it’s not all our fault. From the constant notifications to the color schemes […]

(CNN) – If you own an Android smartphone, hackers may be able to use a security flaw to spy on you.

A firm called Checkmarx discovered a bug that could allow a hacker to take control of your phone’s camera.

That means someone could remotely take photos and even record videos without your permission.

Samsung and Google phones appear to be most at risk from the security flaw.

Hundreds of millions of smartphone users could be affected.

Researchers say hackers could access your stored videos and photos and operate the camera even when the app is closed.

Checkmarx alerted Google and samsung to the flaw over the summer.

Both companies have confirmed the bug and released security patches.

The way to protect yourself, both companies say, is to make sure you update your phones with the latest software.