AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Spring brings warmer temperatures, longer days, and blooming foliage but can also bring seasonal allergies. More than 100 million Americans suffer from allergies every year, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

MinuteClinic family nurse practitioner Elisa Polania joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to discuss how to control allergies. She also shares what at-home remedies you can use, including the Neti Pot and local honey.