Experimental blood test detects cancer

(CNN) – An apparent victory in the fight against cancer.

There’s an experimental blood test that detects the disease.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins university also say the test found various forms of cancer.

The findings, published in The Journal Science, were based on roughly 10,000 women.

None of the subjects had shown any symptoms.

The test, called a liquid biopsy, discovered 26-cancers that were confirmed by PET and CT Scans.

Dr. Bert Vogelstein, who led the study team, says many of the women who tested positive had no idea they had cancer.

