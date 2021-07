NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Heavy rain causing flooding at Martintown Road and I-20.

The exit ramp from Westbound Martintown Road to Eastbound I-20 is blocked.

Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 6 about a foot and a half of water is covering that exit ramp.

Deputies are at that interchange to direct traffic. Please seek an alternate route if possible.

