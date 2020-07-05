Exit 183 improvement project underway in Appling, delays expected

APPLING, Ga. (WJBF) — Monday drivers will be stopped at times on US 221/Appling-Harlem Highway at the I-20 interchange for ramp clearing work on the $8.496 million reconstruction project.

Weather permitting, crews will work daily 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday, July 6 to Friday, July 10.

Work items include clearing vegetation and material hauling, requiring traffic flagging on the main highway. This protects contracted personnel and the traveling public. Traffic interruptions will be as short as possible during daytime hours.

United Infrastructure Group Inc. will complete the Transportation Investment Act and state-funded improvement focused on better operations and safe sight distance at the interstate ramps.

The new bridge on US 221 will feature added width with two, 12-foot lanes, a 12-foot inside median and eight-foot shoulders.

The ramp roundabouts were selected as the best-fit for traffic capacity and to correct driver vision issues at a lower cost. Nature’s Way will move about 700 feet north to support the optimal highway access point.

Completion is expected late summer 2022.