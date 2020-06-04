Ex-officer Derek Chauvin the subject of at least 17 complaints

This May 31, 2020 photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff shows Derek Chauvin, who was arrested Friday, May 29, in the Memorial Day death of George Floyd. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after a shocking video of him kneeling for several minutes on the neck of Floyd, a black man, set off a wave of protests across the country. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP)

(CNN) – More information is out on the former police officer facing a Second-degree Murder charge in George Floyd’s death.

Derek Chauvin, who was arrested last week, was named in at least 17 misconduct complaints.

The New York times obtained the personnel records of Chauvin and the other three officers involved in the fatal incident.

From left to right: Tou Thao, Derek Chauvin, J Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane (credit: Henn. Co. Jail)

These files, which were posted on the City of Minneapolis’ website, were heavily redacted.

But among the details available say the 44-year-old Chauvin might have been reprimanded and possibly suspended following a 2007 complaint.

According to the records, Chauvin needlessly searched a woman and put her in a squad car because she was driving 10 miles per hour above the speed limit.

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm

Chauvin whose knee was on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine-minutes, is facing upgraded charges of Second Degree murder.

Three other officers are also facing charges of Aiding and Abetting him and are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

