Ex-officer Derek Chauvin the subject of at least 17 complaints

(CNN) – More information is out on the former police officer facing a Second-degree Murder charge in George Floyd’s death.
Derek Chauvin, who was arrested last week, was named in at least 17 misconduct complaints.
The New York times obtained the personnel records of Chauvin and the other three officers involved in the fatal incident.
These files, which were posted on the City of Minneapolis’ website, were heavily redacted.
But among the details available say the 44-year-old Chauvin might have been reprimanded and possibly suspended following a 2007 complaint.
According to the records, Chauvin needlessly searched a woman and put her in a squad car because she was driving 10 miles per hour above the speed limit.
Chauvin whose knee was on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine-minutes, is facing upgraded charges of Second Degree murder.
Three other officers are also facing charges of Aiding and Abetting him and are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
