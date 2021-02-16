Ex-mayor blasted for telling Texas residents without power ‘quit crying and looking for a handout!’

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The now former mayor of a Texas city is catching some heat after posting a message on social media berating citizens affected by the cold.

Tim Boyd wrote Tuesday morning on Facebook that it is “not the local government’s responsibility to support you during trying times like this! Sink or swim, it’s your choice!”

Addressing power outages, Boyd writes, “The City and County, along with power providers or any other service owes you NOTHING! I’m sick and tired of people looking for a d— handout!”

“Only the strong will survive and the weak will parish (sic),” Boyd continues.

Boyd made another social media post later Tuesday afternoon saying he “won’t deny for one minute” what he said in the post, and that many of the things he wrote were “taken out of context.”

In the same post, Boyd states that he had already turned in his resignation, although it is unclear if he did so before or after writing the initial Facebook post. As of Tuesday evening, Boyd was still listed as the city’s mayor on the government website.

Calls made to Boyd were not immediately returned.

