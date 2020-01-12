Everyone safe after Augusta apartment fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta Fire Department tweeted that an Augusta apartment caught fire today.
A series of tweets read:
Just before 9:30 this morning we received a dispatch call about a structure fire at the Marks Church Commons on Bowdoin Dr. 12 people in the complex were safely cleared from the building as crews arrived on scene. Firefighters located the fire inside one of the units. It appears it started in the bathroom. The occupant of that unit was not home at the time, though the person has been displaced due to the damage. The other people were able to return back to their units. There are no reports of any injuries. The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time.