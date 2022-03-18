AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Always laughing — that’s how Savannah Ramirez – Marin describes Alan Newsome her friend of 15 years.

The news of his death was especially hard.

” It’s all over Facebook and stuff so just during the day I kept checking to see and so it’s been hard,” Marin said.

The 25-year old’s body was found in a driveway on Ulm Road early Friday morning.

Investigators said Newsome appears to have been shot.

Friends of Newsome said he was well liked, and his death is shocking.

” Anyone who really met him they just really enjoyed being around him. I feel like he got along with everybody which is why this is just a shock to everyone,” Marin said.

He was a friend and a father of two girls.

“It looked like those girls adored him,” Marin said.

Marin said she hopes is remembered for the kind person he was.

” Just remember him as a good person. Always a smile on his face. Always there for anybody. He had a lot of love in his heart.”

If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.