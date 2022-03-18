AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Always laughing — that’s how Savannah Ramirez – Marin describes Alan Newsome her friend of 15 years.
The news of his death was especially hard.
” It’s all over Facebook and stuff so just during the day I kept checking to see and so it’s been hard,” Marin said.
The 25-year old’s body was found in a driveway on Ulm Road early Friday morning.
Investigators said Newsome appears to have been shot.
Friends of Newsome said he was well liked, and his death is shocking.
” Anyone who really met him they just really enjoyed being around him. I feel like he got along with everybody which is why this is just a shock to everyone,” Marin said.
He was a friend and a father of two girls.
“It looked like those girls adored him,” Marin said.
Marin said she hopes is remembered for the kind person he was.
” Just remember him as a good person. Always a smile on his face. Always there for anybody. He had a lot of love in his heart.”
If you have any information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.