AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A local organization is working to educate, elevate, and empower the community, especially those impacted by cancer and the underserved.

Founder of “Servants With A Testimony, or S.W.A.T. Marquitta Rucker, joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about The Taste of Augusta and InfluenceHER.

The Taste of Augusta provides a space where chefs can showcase their talents. InfluenceHER trains women entrepreneurs on how to start and successfully maintain a business.