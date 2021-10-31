Event aiming to inspire youth headed to North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The Monroe Johnson Foundation is putting on a kid-friendly family event this weekend. “Guns down … Shoot for success: Let Us Teach You How to FISH” will be held on November 6 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. A special session will start prior to that at 1 p.m.

Organizers say it will bring together youth ages 11-20, introducing them to a different way of processing and seeing life.

There will be food, games and a number of speakers.

Founder and chairwoman of the organization Renza Bing joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the event.