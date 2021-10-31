Event aiming to inspire youth headed to North Augusta

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — The Monroe Johnson Foundation is putting on a kid-friendly family event this weekend. “Guns down … Shoot for success: Let Us Teach You How to FISH” will be held on November 6 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. A special session will start prior to that at 1 p.m.

Organizers say it will bring together youth ages 11-20, introducing them to a different way of processing and seeing life.

There will be food, games and a number of speakers.

Founder and chairwoman of the organization Renza Bing joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk about the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories